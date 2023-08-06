ADVERTISEMENT

Symposium on legal aid in criminal defence held in Kochi

August 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A J. Desai inaugurating a symposium on legal aid in criminal defence in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A symposium on legal aid in criminal defence was organised in Kochi on Sunday. Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A.J. Desai inaugurated the programme, jointly organised by ‘Project 39 A’, a criminal justice research and legal aid programme of the National Law University, Delhi, and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA). Justice Alexander Thomas, Executive Chairman of KELSA; Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, President of Kerala State Mediation and Conciliation Centre; Joshy John, District Judge and member secretary of KELSA; and A. Jubiya, District Judge and Director of Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US