Symposium on legal aid in criminal defence held in Kochi

August 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A symposium on legal aid in criminal defence was organised in Kochi on Sunday. Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A.J. Desai inaugurated the programme, jointly organised by ‘Project 39 A’, a criminal justice research and legal aid programme of the National Law University, Delhi, and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA). Justice Alexander Thomas, Executive Chairman of KELSA; Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, President of Kerala State Mediation and Conciliation Centre; Joshy John, District Judge and member secretary of KELSA; and A. Jubiya, District Judge and Director of Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre, spoke.

