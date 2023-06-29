Sylvester daCunha’s iconic Amul campaign stayed topical with a lot of pun, says Tharoor

June 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said that the contributions of Sylvester daCunha who conceptualised the iconic Amul Baby advertisement were truly significant and unrivalled.

He was delivering the keynote address at a function organised by Pepper Trust to pay tribute to the advertising legend here on Thursday.

Mr. Tharoor observed that the campaign, the longest running outdoor initiative, was not just inspiring and clever but remained topical every fortnight with a lot of pun while taking the sting out of conventional media. He not only came up with an iconic idea but put it out in the public space with a lot of humour and panache thus capturing public imagination.

The campaign, Mr. Tharoor remarked, not just put Amul in the palette of people but in their heart and mind. He recalled how the legendary ad man rejected the photos of 712 babies before zeroing in on his sister Shobha Tharoor as the ‘first Amul Baby’ for the campaign, which was launched in black and white initially, thanks to the camaraderie between his father Chandran Tharoor and Sylvester daCunha. A year later when the campaign changed to colour, Mr. Tharoor’s younger sister Smita Tharoor replaced her.

Ms. Shobha Tharoor recalled how she had walked up to renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal who had photographed her for the Amul campaign and introduced herself once. “I walked up to him and said I am your first Amul Baby. He was so excited, gave me a hug and took me to another room and introduced me to his wife,” she said.