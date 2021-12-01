Syju may be slapped with multiple cases

Syju Thakachan, an accused in Crime Branch custody in connection with the Chakkaraparambu accident, seems to be staring down the barrel as registration of multiple cases under NDPS Act in different police stations and a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against him appears imminent.

The city police have reportedly come across incriminating videos and pictures suggesting that he had been leading a debauched life. He is found to have participated in parties where he used or abused drugs in the company of different groups of men and women.

“We have identified different locations within the district and outside where he has used drugs. We have alerted the police stations concerned to gather evidence and register cases under the NDPS Act,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Asked whether Syju was into dealing in drugs as well, Mr. Nagaraju said that it needed to be investigated. “Since he has been found in the company of so many different groups, logic suggests that he was either the supplier or the common link,” he said.

The ones found attending those parties have also come under the scanner. The police have identified most of them and once the cases are registered, they may end up as accused since consumption of drugs is also an offence.