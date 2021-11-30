Syju has links to drug peddlers, suspect police

The city police suspect that Syju M. Thankachan, who has been accused of following the two models who were killed in a car crash, has links to drug peddlers.

The accused needs to be interrogated regarding the use of narcotic substances and its trade to know more about the network of drug users and sellers in Kochi, the police submitted before a trial court here on Tuesday.

The contents of the social media accounts of the accused need to be extracted with the help of cyber experts. If released on bail, the accused may tamper with the social media accounts, change its passwords and even delete the accounts. There also existed the possibility of the accused absconding and influencing the witnesses and tampering with evidence, the police submitted before the court.

The police submitted that cases were pending against the accused for criminal breach of trust, cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property and wildlife crime.

Fashion models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan and their friend Muhamad Ashique had died when the car in which they were travelling overturned and hit a tree on the Palarivattom bypass in the early hours of November 1. Abdul Rahman, who was behind the wheels, had sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were returning home from a party held at Hotel Number 18 at Fort Kochi.

The police submitted that the car in which the models were travelling met with the accident after being chased by Mr. Thankachan. The remand of the accused, who was taken into custody on November 26, was extended till December 2. The bail application of the accused will also be considered on the day.