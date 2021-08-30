SWTD to take the plunge into tourist boat operation in Kochi

KOCHI

Good response to service on Alappuzha-Kumarakom route buoys transport agency

The Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD) will take the plunge into the lucrative tourist boat operations off Marine Drive, with an economically priced tour package, buoyed by the response for its recently launched tourist boat service on the Alappuzha-Kumarakom route.

Guests from as far as Malappuram and Kozhikode are availing of the tourist service in Vega 2, the new vessel which moves at 25 kmph as compared to 12 kmph of ordinary ferries, a week after it was launched, said Shaji V. Nair, director of SWTD. “The tariff for the day-long return tour is ₹400 in non-AC space and ₹600 in AC cabin. It is priced half for a single trip. Lunch prepared by Kudumbashree is arranged for ₹100, including seafood and tapioca”.

From Alappuzha, the vessel proceeds to Punnamada, Muhama, Kayipuram, Pathiramanal, and Kumarakom, linking two prime tourist destinations. Reservation can be made on 94000 50325.

Kochi cruise

The agency under the Transport Department has floated an e-ender to build a similar 120-seat vessel to be named Vega 3, to ferry tourists through the backwaters off Kochi.

“As per our tentative schedule, tours lasting two and a half hours can be arranged from Marine Drive, linking pristine tourism locales such as Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, Willingdon Island, Vypeen, Bolghatty, and Kadamakudy. The tariff will be very competitive since private boat operators abound in Kochi,” Mr. Nair said.

Here too, guests will be able to choose between the AC and non-AC cabin options.

The SWTD’s Ernakulam Traffic Superintendent M. Sujith said the proposed catamaran (double hull) vessel will be able to cruise up to the sea that abuts Puthuvype, unlike most single-hull private tourist boats which cannot operate beyond Fort Kochi. “Up to four cruises, including a dinner cruise, can be arranged. The per person tariff could be as low as ₹200,” he said.

The SWTD placed more orders for the Vega series boats, considering the successful operation of Vega 1 ferry that was launched over two years ago on the Vaikom-Ernakulam-Fort Kochi route. It provides connectivity from the city to Fort Kochi in less than 15 minutes, as compared to about an hour in buses.