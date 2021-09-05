Sword of discipline will not be used to create semi cadre, says V.D. Satheesan

KOCHI

05 September 2021 02:07 IST

‘Cong. ideology will not be watered down’

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Saturday said that while the Congress party should witness a whole new era, the sword of discipline would not be used to cut out some people in order to create a semi-cadre structure.

He was inaugurating the function in which Mohammed Shiyas took over as the new president of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Ernakulam.

There is a need to prove that the Congress is not a mob. One of the main reasons for the failure of the party is its organisational weakness. However, the ideology of the party will not be watered down, he said.

Mr. Satheesan added that there was a clear action plan to strengthen the party. The consent of the political affairs committee was obtained before going ahead with reorganisation measures. If needed, senior leaders would be met at their homes for discussions, and all issues would be resolved through discussions. Mr. Satheesan also said that hard work would be rewarded in the party.

Senior leaders Benny Behanan, P.T. Thomas and T.H. Mustafa, besides Hibi Eden, T.J. Vinod, K. Babu, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Anwar Sadath, and Eldose Kunnappilly took part in the event.