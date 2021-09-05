Kochi

Sword of discipline will not be used to create semi cadre, says V.D. Satheesan

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan felicitating new District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas at the DCC office in Kochi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Saturday said that while the Congress party should witness a whole new era, the sword of discipline would not be used to cut out some people in order to create a semi-cadre structure.

He was inaugurating the function in which Mohammed Shiyas took over as the new president of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Ernakulam.

There is a need to prove that the Congress is not a mob. One of the main reasons for the failure of the party is its organisational weakness. However, the ideology of the party will not be watered down, he said.

Mr. Satheesan added that there was a clear action plan to strengthen the party. The consent of the political affairs committee was obtained before going ahead with reorganisation measures. If needed, senior leaders would be met at their homes for discussions, and all issues would be resolved through discussions. Mr. Satheesan also said that hard work would be rewarded in the party.

Senior leaders Benny Behanan, P.T. Thomas and T.H. Mustafa, besides Hibi Eden, T.J. Vinod, K. Babu, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Anwar Sadath, and Eldose Kunnappilly took part in the event.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 2:08:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/sword-of-discipline-will-not-be-used-to-create-semi-cadre-says-vd-satheesan/article36298528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY