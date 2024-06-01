GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Swimming pool in car: Kerala HC seeks action

Published - June 01, 2024 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of Kerala High Court has directed the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to submit a report by June 7 on the action taken against a vlogger ‘Sanju Techy’, who had been charged with illegal modification of his SUV to include a mini swimming pool in its interiors.

The suo motu action by the court, that had earlier issued orders against illegal modification of vehicles, was based on media reports on the incident. The court once again directed the MVD to take stern action against illegally-modified vehicles.

