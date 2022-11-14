Swiggy food delivery workers on strike in Kochi

November 14, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 5,000 online food delivery workers with Swiggy in Ernakulam district have declared an indefinite strike from Monday after discussions on better remuneration for their work failed.

A spokesman for Food Online Delivery Workers’ Union Vipin Vincent said the workers demanded higher pay for delivery per km. The discussions were held in the presence of District Labour Office P.K. Navas at the District Labour Office.

“When we are paid for a particular range or a number of kilometres for a delivery, the return trip is not considered in the payment,” said a worker. A senior Labour officer said talks had failed and the workers had decided to go on a strike.