Sweet treats, reception by robotic animals mark reopening of schools in Ernakulam

Songs and dance performances, sweets, and an exciting reception by a robotic elephant brought smiles on the faces of hundreds of children as they walked into schools across Ernakulam on the first day of the new academic year on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A festive mood prevailed at the Government Higher Secondary School at Elamakkara, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the State-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’, the colourful reception accorded to students on the occasion of the reopening of schools.

Children were given caps that carried letters of the Malayalam alphabet. A dance performance by students eased the anxiety of a few tiny tots, who were initially reluctant to leave the company of their parents. A candy robot vending machine designed by senior students was the cynosure of all eyes as it released chocolates to the new visitors on the campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the function, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said 220 days of the academic calendar would be ensured in the new academic year to improve standards of learning. Last year, it was 205 days.

The department had set a record by offering training in artificial intelligence to around 80,000 teachers. The project to start one model school in each district would be implemented this year, the Minister said. He added that the work on revising textbooks for Classes 2, 4, 8, and 10 would begin next year. The textbooks for higher secondary classes would also be revised.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the Praveshanolsavam under the North Paravur educational sub-district at Government Lower Primary School at Kedamangalam. At SRV Lower Primary School, children received sweets and colourful balloons as they were accorded a colourful reception.

‘Eppi and Chippi’, a robotic elephant and a dog respectively, triggered all-round excitement among children at the Praveshanolsavam at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya at Kalady. The robotic elephant flapped its ears and reciprocated the love and affection shown by children. The robotic dog ran around the campus and danced to the tunes played out.

Critic M.K. Sanoo inaugurated the Praveshanolsavam at the 112-year-old Sree Rudravilasam Upper Primary School at Pallimukku. He urged children to take care of the environment and move ahead in their academic career with mutual cooperation and respect. The Ernakulam wing of the Kerala Students Union organised Praveshanolsavam at SN Upper Primary School, Kangarappady, Kalamassery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.