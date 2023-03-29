Swaraj’s election petition maintainable, says High Court

March 29, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday held that the election petition filed by M. Swaraj, the defeated CPI(M) candidate from the Thripunithura Assembly constituency, challenging the election of Congress candidate K. Babu was maintainable.

The court said that the allegation that use of religious symbol to canvass votes had materially affected the election result had made out a sufficient cause of action for trial to decide whether the election of K. Babu was null and void or not. The election petition will be proceeded on this aspect alone.

The court, however, said the allegation that K. Babu had resorted to corrupt practice by inducing people to vote for him and not for Swaraj on the grounds of religion did not make out a cause of action. Therefore, the court dismissed the allegation.

The court passed the order while dismissing preliminary objections raised by the UDF candidate against admitting the petition. He alleged that the election was vitiated by corrupt practices. The court posted the petition for further hearing on May 24.