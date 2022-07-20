Swapna welcomes ED move

Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, has said the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) move to shift the case outside Kerala may help in revealing the truth.

Talking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Swapna regarded the move as a “ray of hope” as she felt that any investigation in Kerala would never have revealed it.

“I am happy and welcome the ED move. I now have complete trust that the ED will do its work properly,” she said. Swapna accused the Chief Minister of being “tensed” and “scared” about the investigation. He was not acting normal and trying to manipulate the investigation using the system, she alleged.

She claimed to have handed over documents of alleged anti-national activities of former Minister K.T. Jaleel to her lawyer. They will be filed in the court on Thursday and will reveal who committed anti-national activities, Swapna claimed.