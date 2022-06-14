Swapna Suresh claims meeting CM at Cliff House

She rules out retracting from her confidential statement

Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lied when he claimed that he did not know her.

Recalling the Chief Minister’s alleged statement while Swapna was in jail that he did not know the ‘controversial woman’, she claimed that she had spoken to the Chief Minister, his wife, son and daughter at the Cliff House and based on this many actions were taken. She was speaking to reporters here alongside her counsel.

“If the Chief Minister does not remember any of it, then I will remind him at the right opportunity,” she said. Swapna ruled out retracting from her confidential statement recorded before the magistrate under Cr.PC 164 even if cases were registered against her in all police stations across the State.

She said that even eliminating her would not spare the involved as she “has distributed all the evidence among different people.” She even challenged the government to make her budge through custodial brutality, she said.

CM’s emissary

Swapna reiterated her allegation that real-estate dealer Shaj Kiran was sent to her as an emissary of the Chief Minister. “Now another conspiracy case is being filed against me while they are the ones conspiring,” she said.

She accused the Chief Minister or his party of leaking her confidential statements in the safe custody of the court using their influence. Else, how could a Marxist leader allege that the two confidential statements given by her differed, she said.

Her lawyer R. Krishnaraj backed her allegation of potential leakage of the confidential statement.