Swapna moves Kerala HC again for anticipatory bail

Following police notice asking her to appear for questioning

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, on Monday moved an anticipatory bail petition in the Kerala High Court for the second time.

The petition has been moved against the backdrop of the police issuing her a notice asking her to appear for questioning in connection with a case registered on the basis of a complaint by K.T. Jaleel, MLA.

The High Court had earlier closed the petition by Swapna, recording the submission of the prosecution that the alleged offences in the FIR were bailable and she could not have any apprehension of arrest in the case. She pointed out that while issuing her notice under section 41(1)(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code for questioning, new non-bailable offences had been added in the FIR.

The additional offences added are the ones under sections 464 (making fake documents), 469 (forgery), and 505 (b) (statements conducing to public mischief). It was clear that the intention of the police was to arrest her under the guise of questioning.