Swabs sent for test

After the death of a 44-year-old who visited two hospitals near Manjummel complaining of breathlessness on Friday night, his swabs have been sent for COVID-19 test.
“The test is only a precautionary measure. The patient has no travel or contact history,” said Ernakulam Additional District Medical Officer Dr. S. Sreedevi.
After he passed away at the second hospital he visited, the body was shifted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for tests. The body will be released to the family once the test results have been obtained.
