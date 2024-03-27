SVEEP icons honoured

March 27, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said it was the duty of each citizen to exercise his or her right to vote. Honouring the SVEEP (systematic voters’ education and electoral participation) icons on Wednesday, he said the aim was to make people in all sectors aware of this responsibility and get them to vote.

The SVEEP icons from all sectors, including film, sports, gender minorities, news presentation, fishing, tribal groups, science and technology and differently abled sections, were honoured.

