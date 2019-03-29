SUV falls into gorge, none hurt

As many as 10 passengers, including three women and two children, had a providential escape when the SUV they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge at Ranikkal near Neriamangalam on the Munnar route on Thursday around 4 p.m.

The Adimali police said the group was returning from Rajakkad after attending a function. The driver of the SUV probably dozed off, leading to the near-fatal accident.

Fortunately, it was not a free fall, thanks to the thick vegetation along the gorge, and the SUV got stuck between trees, preventing it from falling to the bottom. Local residents rushed in with help, and the passengers were rushed to the Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital at Kothamangalam.