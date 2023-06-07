ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainable neighbourhood project to be launched in Kochi

June 07, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A sustainable neighbourhood project, which includes a nature-based system for sewage treatment, green infrastructure and installation of roof-top solar photovoltaic cell, will be inaugurated at the Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara, on Thursday.

The project was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action under its international climate initiative. The Fraunhofer Society, University of Stuttgart, Frankfurt School of Finance, and the National Institute of Urban Affairs have partnered in the project. The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development was the nodal agency in the city.

Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador, will inaugurate the project at the Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara, at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The sustainable neighbourhood project aims at a transformational change of systems to optimise urban infrastructure, processes, or services and to improve the urban climate, according to the organisers.

Under the nature-based sewage treatment project, which was implemented with technical support from SCMS Water Institute, SCMS School of Engineering and Technology, wastewater from septic tanks would be treated by allowing it to pass through a gravel and sand-filled tank that is planted with vegetation.

As wastewater flows through the tank, the particles are filtered out, and micro organisms degrade the remaining organic load. The purification of water is done using plants. The remaining water will be allowed to pass through a carbon-and-sand filter to facilitate reuse of wastewater for irrigation purposes. It<SU>can treat 2,000 litres a day, said project managers.

The project is being implemented in Elamakkara North and Puthukalavattom wards of the Kochi Corporation. In Elamakkara, 2 kilowatt on-grid roof-top solar photovoltaic cells have been provided to 15 homes.

