Sustainable Neighbourhood Programme nearing completion

January 17, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

The pilot project of the Sustainable Neighbourhood Programme, which brings together an integrated solution for refurbishing the neighbourhoods, is nearing completion in Kochi, according to civic authorities.

The Elamakkara and Puthukkalavattom divisions of the Kochi Corporation were selected for the implementation of the pilot project, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy through roof-top solar projects, reduce CO2 emissions and make the city and the neighbourhood independent in terms of electricity generation. The decentralised sewage treatment project aims to reduce soil and water pollution and thereby increase the quality of living. The unit will be completed in one month, said a communication issued by the Kochi Corporation.

Under the pilot mode, solar power plants are being installed in 15 households in Elamakkara North Division and a nature-based sewage treatment unit is being set up at Elamakkara Girls Higher Secondary School. The school will shortly become the first educational institution in the State to function using solar power. The projects are likely to be commissioned by February, said the communication issued by M. Anilkumar, Kochi Mayor.

The green infrastructure/green pavilion component of the project, which is being implemented at the school, aims to reduce the risk of flooding and promote evaporation of water. The project will lead to a cooling effect in the area and thus reduce the urban heat island effect. The construction of green pavilion and vertical garden has been initiated. The University of Stuttgart and Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering, Stuttgart Frankfurt School of Finance, and National Institute of Urban Affairs of the Central government are partnering in the project.

A review meeting of the project was attended by Mr. Anilkumar, Mauris Mohr, the representative of the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering, Aditya Fuke, the Indian representative of the Institute, experts Debjani Ghosh, Anna Brittas and Pramod P. Thevannor and Sunny George from the SCMS Group of Institute. Civic representatives and experts from the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development of the Kochi Corporation and the Agency for Non Conventional Energy and Rural Technology attended the review meeting, the communication said.