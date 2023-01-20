Law student who behaved inappropriately with actor Aparna Balamurali suspended

January 20, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Government Law College, Ernakulam, on Friday suspended the student who behaved inappropriately with actor Aparna Balamurali at a promotion event of her forthcoming movie.

Vishnudas, a third-year LLB student, has been suspended for a week after the college authorities found his behaviour inappropriate. He was asked to explain why action should not be taken for his behaviour and the principal found his reply unsatisfactory.

The incident occurred at the promotion of the actor’s new release ‘Thangam’ held on the campus on Wednesday. The student walked into stage to hand over a rose to the actor. In a video circulated on social media, he was seen requesting the actor to pose with him and tried to place his hand over her shoulder. The actor immediately expressed her displeasure and stepped away from him. Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan, and music director Bijibal were also present on the stage.

The student was seen apologising to the actor later for his act and again tried to shake hands with her saying that he was her fan. The actor refused to acknowledge. He then tries to shake hands with Vineeth Sreenivasan, who also refused to reciprocate it.

The College Union led by the Students Federation of India, which organised the programme, tendered an apology to the actor before she left the campus. Though she conveyed her displeasure to the organisers, she did not lodge any complaint either before the college authorities or Police for the inappropriate behaviour stating that she had no time to go behind it.