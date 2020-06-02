Suspended cop moves court

N.G. Sreemon, a circle inspector who was suspended from service, filed an appeal before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday against a single judge’s directive to suspend him for interfering in a civil dispute.
The directive to suspend the officer was passed on a petition filed by Babychan Varky of Udumbannoor alleging that Sreemon had illegally intervened in a civil dispute between him and Vijo Scaria while working as circle inspector of Thodupuzha and had harassed him.
In his appeal, the suspended circle inspector said the suspension of an officer was a service matter that came within the jurisdiction of the administrative tribunal. It could not be ordered by the High Court while considering a writ petition against police harassment. The directive had caused him substantial injustice, he stated.
