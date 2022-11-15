Suspects misutilisation of masala bond funds, ED tells HC

November 15, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that as it suspected that the proceeds from the masala bonds issued by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) were misutilised, it was, therefore, imperative to conduct a detailed investigation into it.

The submission by the ED was made in an additional affidavit filed before the High Court in response to writ petitions filed by the KIFFB, K.M. Abraham, its Chief Executive Officer, and former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the ED summons issued to them in connection with the issue of masala bonds.

The ED also submitted that evidence gathered so far indicated that a part of the proceeds from the masala bonds was utilised towards transactions for end-uses restricted under the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations 2018 and under the master directions of the Reserve Bank of India.

The affidavit pointed out that as per the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, the proceeds or borrowings raised outside India could be used for all purposes except for those activities prescribed in the negative end-use list by the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India.

The negative end-use under the RBI master directions included real estate activities, investment in capital market, equity investment, working capital purposes, general corporate purposes, and repayment of rupee loans.

The court adjourned to December 7 the hearing in the cases.