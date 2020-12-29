Suspected shigella case in Chottanikkara: emergency meeting held

In the wake of a suspected shigella case reported from Chottanikkara, an emergency meeting was held at the District Medical Office to review the situation.
Health Department officials, experts from the medical college, food safety officials and the medical officer of the primary health centre at Chottanikkara visited the place and collected samples from water sources in the area for testing. As a precautionary measure, there will be awareness campaigns in the area and preventive steps will be implemented. Dr. Vivek Kumar, District Medical Officer in-charge, led the meeting.
District Surveillance Officer Dr S. Sreedevi reviewed the preventive measures.
Shigella bacterial infection causes dysentery and spreads through contaminated water, stale food and contact with infected people’s excreta.
Hygiene, drinking of boiled water and washing of hands before and after food can prevent the disease.
