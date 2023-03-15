ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected presence of chemicals in summer showers in Kochi

March 15, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 11:50 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

When it rained at Vyttila in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The summer showers that occurred over parts of Ernakulam on Wednesday evening had suspected presence of chemicals, though atmospheric scientists said that it could be confirmed only after testing samples in laboratories.

A few commuters pointed out that the rainwater that fell on the ground near Vyttila had chemical contamination as it had a ‘whitish-foam’ like appearance. Rajagopal Kamath, science writer, said in a Facebook post that the first summer showers that hit Kochi city could be rain with chemical contamination.

There were unconfirmed reports that the initial summer showers might have chemical contamination, especially in view of the increase of pollutants in the air amid the Brahmapuram fire that started on March 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, atmospheric scientists clarified that lab tests were required to ascertain the occurrence of rain with chemical contents. Dr. S. Abhilash, Director of the Radar Centre at the Cochin University of Science and Technology, said that litmus paper test might not be able to confirm whether there was chemical contamination in the summer showers on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US