Suspected member of online cheating racket arrested

February 24, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man suspected to be part of a racket was arrested by the Aluva cyber police on charge of cheating lakhs in the guise of online trading.

The arrested was Muhammed Irfan, 21, of Mattannoor. He was accused of cheating a resident of Kalady, to the tune of ₹51 lakh, by promising him large profits through online trading. He is suspected to be part of a bigger racket.

The money was transferred to three different bank accounts as directed by the racket. After the initial investment trading, ₹5,000 was credited to his account as ‘profit’ as a ruse to lure him into making more investments, which the victim duly did. The racket used to give commission for canvassing people for the scheme.

The police suspect that many more people would have fallen victim to the fraud.

