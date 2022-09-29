Survivor moves Supreme Court challenging HC order

KOCHI The survivor in the 2017 actor rape case on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order which dismissed her petition seeking a change of the trial court.

The woman actor apprehended that she may not get a fair trail in the case as Dileep, the eighth accused, and his men have established contacts with the trial court judge and her husband, a Circle Inspector in the State Excise department involved in a case of custodial torture. Further investigations revealed that there were telephonic conversations between the said persons and the judge, she submitted.

She contended that the High Court dismissed the application for transfer of court “despite clear proof of the agents of the kingpin in the case having established contact with the learned trial judge and the prosecution producing hard proof of several telephonic conversations” between them.

Incidentally, the prosecution petition seeking a change of court in the actor rape case, which was filed before a sessions court, was closed on Thursday considering the fact that the Kerala High Court had dismissed a similar plea of the prosecution.

The prosecution stated before the court that its petition has become infructuous in the light of the High Court order. The sessions court closed the petition after recording the statement of the prosecution. Another petition from the survivor raising a similar demand is pending before the sessions court.

The sessions court refused to entertain the plea of the prosecution seeking more time for providing digital evidence to the defence lawyers considering the directive of the apex court to complete the trial before January 31, next year.

The court has posted the case for Friday.

The High Court had last week dismissed the pleas of both the survivor and the prosecution after noting that her apprehensions regarding possible interference in the fair trial were not reasonable. The court felt that the survivor was a victim of wrong perceptions and aspersions created by the media.