Survivor moves court to participate in the proceedings

The survivor in the actor rape case has approached the special court considering the case seeking permission to participate in the proceedings and to obtain the copies of documents related to the additional chargesheet in the case.

The investigation officer had filed the additional chargesheet in the case before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly, last week.

In her petition, the survivor stated that she was deeply interested in the conduct of the case. She claimed that she was entitled to participate in the proceedings as declared by the Supreme Court in a recent judgement.

The apex court had held that a survivor had unbridled participatory rights in a case right from the stage of investigation till the culmination of the proceedings in an appeal or revision, submitted her counsels A. Parvathi Menon and P. Sanjay.

Personal appearance

The survivor said she had engaged the lawyers to be present in court and to participate in the proceedings through them. She also stated that she may choose to personally be present in the court, if need arose.

The survivor has sought copies of the supplementary chargesheet and other relevant documents produced with it, including the witness memorandum and the statements of witnesses.

Meanwhile, V. Ajakumar, the newly appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case, appeared before the special court on Wednesday when the case was considered.

The State government had recently appointed Mr. Ajakumar as the SPP after V.N. Anilkumar stepped down from the post. The State government had also issued orders appointing K.B. Sunilkumar as the Additional Public Prosecutor in the case.

The special court posted the case for August 6.