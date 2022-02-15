Survivor actor seeks to be impleaded in sexual assault case

The move comes a day after actor Dileep sought a court directive to quash further probe into the case.

Special Correspondent

The woman actor, who was reportedly sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi in 2017, has sought time to implead in a case filed by actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 case, opposing further investigation into the case. The plea opposing continued probe is pending before the High Court.

The court postponed hearing on the matter to next Monday. Dileep had on Monday, February 14, 2022, sought a court directive to quash further probe into the case that is pending before the trial court. He had further made an alternative plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sexual assault case, if the court was not inclined to quash the FIR.

Dileep had contended that the second case registered against him by the Crime Branch, in which he and five others were charged with conspiring to endanger the life of five police officers who probed the sexual assault case, was aimed at extending the probe into the assault case where the prosecution feared an adverse court order.

The High Court had granted bail to Dileep and five others in the second case.