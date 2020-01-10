‘Survival of modern societies can’t be at the cost of natural environment’

“Maradu fiasco is a reminder that the survival of modern societies cannot ignore the natural environment. It is also a reminder that citizens cannot remain oblivious to the law,” says noted earth scientist Kusala Rajendran, Professor at the Centre for Earth Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Excerpts from an e-mail interview.

On the demolition of the apartment buildings at Maradu

The image of my village near Vaikom, fringed by backwaters, sprawling paddy fields, coconut plantations, and wetlands is a nostalgic memory. Rains those days were pretty regular, and they changed the looks of the village, but it rarely washed away homes. The landscapes have changed, perhaps with accelerated pace in recent years. Today, the monsoon is also about floods in the lowlands and landslides in the highlands. Climate change adds unpredictable dimensions to the problem. At the centre of it all is human society. The rise and fall of the luxurious flats at Maradu symbolise a lot about the changing aspirations of people and the consequences.

On blatant violation of norms

As the thundering blasting echoes in the area, the neighbours remain worried, sleepless, and pondering. How did this flat come up here in the first place? Why were the rules flouted while giving permission? And, why did people buy the flats, knowing about the violations? From my interactions with friends and relatives living around Kochi, I gather that many who bought the flats were aware of the violations but presumed that ultimately it would be overlooked and pardoned. The perception that ‘rules are for fools’ must have prevailed; the fact that many such violations have passed the scrutiny, ratifying that belief.

Demolition and its impact

The next issue is about how do we deal with demolition? Demolition of huge structures is not commonly discussed in India, but it seems to be a challenging issue widely discussed by the civil engineering community. Implosion, often used for demolition of large structures in urban areas, is considered more efficient. It is about using explosives to knock out a building’s primary vertical supports, and the building collapses onto itself from the inside out. The whole process is executed in stages after surveying the area and analysis of the blueprint of the structure in question. It also follows plans for disposal of debris, safety measures etc. Then there is the ‘green approach’, which removes the materials and segregates them for reuse or recycling. Among several other factors, the demolition experts also consider how to dispose of the debris. In view of future requirements, it is prudent to develop expertise in ‘demolition engineering’ with minimal impact to the environment.

Lessons to be learnt from Maradu

The ghosts of Maradu are here to stay. For lawmakers, builders and buyers alike, it is important to be aware of the consequences of violations. Next time a waterfront or hill slope is encroached upon, hopefully the echoes from Maradu will resound. Regardless of what techniques are used and how efficient the demolition process is going to emerge, there are some important lessons from the Maradu experience. Firstly, it is a reminder that survival of modern societies cannot ignore the natural environment. It is also a reminder that citizens cannot remain oblivious to the law.