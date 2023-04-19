Survey recommends immediate removal of RDF from Brahmapuram yard

April 19, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - KOCHI

An on-site survey by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, has recommended that the separated refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from the fire-affected sectors at the Brahmapuram dumping yard be transferred out of the site immediately as it remains a major fire hazard.

The report prepared by the agency on the quantity of burnt and unburnt waste lying at the site after the major fire on March 2 said that the separated RDF fraction from the fire-affected zones needed to be baled and should be transferred out of the site. At present, it is heaped at another location in the yard, which again poses risk of fire hazards in those regions. It should not be kept on the premises till the proposed waste-to-energy plant is commissioned.

The Environment Technology Division, which carried out the assessment, said in its report that the RDF should be transported to cement plants for use as co-fuel immediately. This fraction shall be allowed to perform other high-temperature processes such as co-incineration/ waste-to-energy processes also as most of the toxic chemicals will get disintegrated at high temperatures.

The agency found that the ongoing separation activity of legacy waste had not met the expected target levels. It was claimed that two separator units with 120 tonnes per hour capacity each were deployed for separating legacy waste. This implies that 4,320 tonnes can be separated a day. An approximate 2 to 2.5 lakh tonnes can be moved out of the site in 60 days.

Separation and reclamation efforts have to be continued at the site at full scale, and the entire fire-affected area should be completed before the start of monsoon. The possibility of leaching of toxic residues in ash and thereby human exposure probabilities increase during rains as the dumping yard lacks leachate collection facilities, it said.