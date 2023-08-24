Survey on to assess socio-economic, health impacts of Brahmapuram fire

August 24, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A survey to assess the socio-economic and health impacts of the devastating fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant in March got under way on Thursday.

The survey comes in the wake of a High Court order calling for a report on the impact of the fire on people. The survey has been designed in three circles with the impact to be assessed in 500 metres, 2 km, and 5-km radius.

At a meeting held as prelude to the survey, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh promised that all steps would be taken to avert a similar fire in the future. Steps have been taken to avoid fire under the present hot conditions. He sought the support of all parties concerned for the successful conduct of the survey.

Activities for the waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation are in the final stages. Waste being transported to Brahmapuram has been reduced to a mere 120 tonnes now. Non-biodegradable waste is not being taken to Brahmapuram at all since May.

The survey is being conducted under the aegis of the Social Science department of Rajagiri College. As many as 60 students are part of the survey. Details will be collected from 500 households in the region.

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Usha Bindumol, ward councillor M.O. Varghese, Rajagiri College Social Science department director Meena Kuruvilla, and representatives of various apartments and residents associations attended the meeting.

