Survey launched to identify public transport issues in Kochi

KOCHI

12 August 2021 21:53 IST

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) on behalf of Kochi has registered for the Transport4All Challenge rolled out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The challenge aims to bring together cities, citizens, and start-ups to develop solutions that improve public transport systems, in keeping with the expectations of the public.

Through the Transport4All challenge, the aim is to work towards resolving critical problems that citizens face like overcrowding in vehicles, unaffordable fares, and long travel time, and rebuild people’s trust in public transport through digital innovation. Better public transport will help all citizens move safely during the pandemic and make the system more resilient to such outbreaks in the future.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the chairmanship of the CSML chief executive officer, a 25-member task force has been formed as part of the challenge. Mobility issues will be identified through surveys. After that, start-ups will develop solutions that meet the needs of citizens. An alliance of civil society organisations will be created for public transport reforms.

NGOs and start-ups interested in supporting the challenge may contact CSML. The link to the survey is https://forms.gle/jQZbGycTarDTuH5t5.