Survey identifies 456 extremely poor families in Kochi

Extremely poor families numbering 456 without any means of sustenance are struggling to survive in the city even as Kochi has emerged as one of the richest cities in the State.

An earlier assessment by the Local Self Government department had identified around 64,000 such families in the State.

Those sections of the population, which are unable to fend for themselves, are included in the extremely poor category. Families that are incapable of securing food, clothing, and secure dwelling places and lack basic income for sustenance come under the category.

None of them in the city have identification documents, especially Aadhaar cards, while a few do not have even rational cards. The impoverished families are spread across 64 divisions of the Kochi Corporation. No such families could be identified in 10 divisions of the civic body during the assessment.

The families were identified by division-level committees that had representatives of political parties, accredited health workers, Kudumbashree units, and NGOs.

A significant number of extremely poor families belong to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. Of the total 918 members of these families, 565 are women, according to officials engaged in the poverty eradication programme.

Ration cards were provided to 29 families and Aadhaar cards to 85 persons. The ration cards of all families were included in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme so that they get food grain free of cost. Cooked food will be provided to needy families through Janakeeya hotels. Provisions will also be given to those in need, said coordinators of the programme.

The Corporation has approached the district health authorities for organising medical camps and offering treatment to the sick. Micro-plans for the upliftment of the families will soon be placed before the Corporation council for approval.