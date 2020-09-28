Survey foresees low patronage for public transport in future

Kochi

28 September 2020

‘Safety concerns to guide choice of commuters’

There will be a drastic reduction in demand for travel, triggered by changes like reduced job opportunities and work-from-home practices during the COVID times, finds a “Survey on the effects of COVID 19 on transportation: What the experts say”, conducted by city-based think tank Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).

It further speaks of how safety concerns will guide the choice of commuting mode and that there would be an increased preference for private vehicles, non-motorised transport (NMT) and shared mobility services.

The survey was conducted in June-July 2020, among experts from the transportation sector to understand their perception of the effects of the pandemic on public transport.

People will increasingly prefer two-wheelers and non-motorised transport like cycling and walking. The government should prioritise investments to improve the infrastructure for NMT and electric vehicles. Increased public spending (through Urban Transport Fund) for transport infrastructure development and improving the efficiency of public transport will boost the sector, the experts said. They recommended government support to help stakeholders in public transport by ensuring credit availability through cheap loans and moratoriums. Tax exemptions on fuel, vehicles, etc. and exemptions on toll and parking charges could be helpful for the public transport sector to stay afloat. Moreover, technological advancements in ticketing and scheduling can improve safety and help build public confidence in the sector, the survey says.