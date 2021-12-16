Survey for converting Chellanam into model fishing village begins

KOCHI

16 December 2021

10-day drive by KUFOS will involve 80 students and cover 21 wards

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has launched a 10-day survey in Chellanam for preparation of its final report on converting the coastal village into a model fishing village in the State. The panchayat, constantly threatened by sea erosion and flooding of homes, has been in focus mostly after cyclone Ockhi hit its shores at the end of 2017. The State government has announced a ₹344-crore programme to strengthen seawalls, erect geo-textile tube barriers and build breakwaters to protect the coast. The survey is being carried out by 80 students from the university in 21 wards, KUFOS sources said. They said the basic aim of the survey was to get to know the people’s mind on key issues like possible rehabilitation. The survey is also meant to find ways to provide the residents of the panchayat with better means of livelihood, improving their social and economic conditions as well as relieving the stress being faced by the people on account of the threat of sea erosion.

KUFOS sources said the university did not want to get into any controversy over any issue. It was purely an effort to get to know how the people wanted to address the key issues that they faced.

They also said that the government had announced it would take up a comprehensive plan to address the people’s concerns. While the State Irrigation department will address the engineering issues, KUFOS was studying practical ways to address social issues, including the economic aspects.

The university had submitted an interim report on the creation of a model fishing village to the State Fisheries department on July 15. The report had identified agencies to carry out the nearly a score of proposals that emerged out of widespread consultations, including interaction with the stakeholders in the coastal panchayat.

The suggestions included both short-term and long-term measures to improve infrastructure, ensure social security and also a proposal to explore the possibilities of generation of energy from waves and tides using T-shaped groynes. The report also called for the appointment of a special officer to oversee the works in Chellanam.