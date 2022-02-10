Survey finds over 100 illegal sewage outlets into city canals

KOCHI

60 outlets identified in Thevara-Perandoor canal; 40 in Edappally canal

Around 100 illegal sewage outlets into the Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals from households and commercial establishments have been identified in a survey held on the directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to check the alarming levels of faecal pollution in the canals.

The joint committee appointed by the tribunal to implement short- and long-term measures to rejuvenate the canals will inform its Southern Bench that the illegal outlets will be closed by June.

Of the 100 illegal outlets, nearly 60 were detected in Thevara-Perandoor canal, while the corresponding number of outlets found in Edappally canal was around 40, according to official estimates. The sanitation survey was conducted by the Kochi Corporation, which is the nodal agency entrusted with the task of coordinating the activities of the joint committee. The chances of additional illegal outlets into both the canals were high, as only 50% to 70% stretch of the canals were covered in the first phase of the survey.

The Southern Bench of the NGT had taken suo motu notice of the report titled ‘Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally canals’ published in The Hindu on January 28 last year.

The report had revealed that the total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, had exceeded the maximum permissible limits by 160 and 96 times respectively in the canals owing to illegal sewage dumping.

The outlets were directed into the canals from apartments, households, and commercial establishments along the canals. The exact sources of sewage have been geo-tagged. Notices have been served to violators. The corporation has plans to engage an agency to close all illegal outlets by June.

The government had earlier said that it would explore the possibility of constructing a new decentralised sewage treatment plant along the canal bank even though there has been no clarity yet on the proposed action plan.