Survey finds encroachments along Konothupuzha

Seven residential buildings among structures built by encroaching upon river

A survey by the Revenue Department has found nearly 21 cases of encroachment of the Konothupuzha along the river stretch coming under the jurisdiction of the Thripunithura Municipality.

Notices have been issued to persons responsible for encroaching upon the waterbody. The action follows a stringent directive by the National Green Tribunal to initiate measures to save the river from pollution and encroachment. The 17-km-long Konothupuzha lies between the Champakkara canal and the Vembanad lake and runs through Thripunithura municipality, and Chottanikkara, Mulanthuruthy, Udayamperoor and Amballoor grama panchayats.

The report by the Revenue Department found that 10 buildings were constructed by encroaching upon the river. Seven of these were residential buildings. The municipality authorities have informed the tribunal that a joint effort by the district administration and the Irrigation Department was essential to clear the encroachments. The Secretary of the civic body said that a draft estimate has been submitted before the District Collector and the government. The eviction drive is expected to cost around ₹50 lakh.

The municipality has issued a letter to the Tahsildar of Kanayannur taluk requesting to depute an officer not below the rank of Deputy Tahsildar for conducting enquiry proceedings before eviction as per Section 12 of the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, 1957. Similar communications have gone to village officers in Nadama, Thekkumbagom and Thiruvankulam requesting for a report identifying encroachments and valuations of encroached buildings. The Secretary said that further proceedings for eviction can be initiated only after receiving the reports and enquiry proceedings from revenue officials.

A field study has revealed that around 45 establishments had flouted norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 by resorting to illegal dumping of wastewater and sewage into the river. Notices were issued to violators asking them to comply with the standards prescribed by the State Pollution Control Board. The authorities had also directed residential and commercial establishments to install on-site sewage and waste treatment plants. The municipality claimed that several erring units had now set up effluent treatment plants/sewage treatment plants and stopped discharge of untreated water into drains and the river.