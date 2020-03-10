Surveillance stepped up in district

District Collector S. Suhas presiding over a meeting convened to formulate a response to COVID-19 threat, at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, on Monday.

Kochi

10 March 2020 00:33 IST

The district authorities have stepped up surveillance in the wake of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ernakulam.

The strength of doctors at the Kochi airport international terminal has been increased to 12. Domestic terminals have five counters.

As COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in north Indian States, railway stations would also have help desks.

Contact numbers

The control room number 0484-2368802 will now be functioning at the collectorate. People can also call Disha at 1056, 0471-2552056 or the State control room number 0471-2309250.

Many people called the control room on Monday to inform that they had travelled in the same flight as the child who had tested positive. Some informed that people who had come from Italy and Kuwait were not following quarantine norms.

Those who have arrived from Corona-affected countries after February 10 should contact health authorities, said a statement issued by the District Medical Officer. All those who had travelled in the flight EK 530 from Dubai to Kochi should also be under home quarantine for 28 days.

If anyone under home quarantine develops symptoms of fever and cold, they should not go out to seek medication. Instead, they should contact health authorities at the control room numbers or Disha.

Even those who had tested negative should not go out till they complete 28 days of quarantine, said the release.