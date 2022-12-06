Surprise checks held at Kalamassery hotels; stale food seized

December 06, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The health wing of the Kalamassery municipality seized stale food and fish during surprise checks on hotels and other outlets on Tuesday.

A senior municipal official said as many as 14 units selling food items, including 11 hotels, were inspected. Stale food was seized from four hotels while stale fish was seized from a stall. The seized items were destroyed, the official said, adding that the erring hotels had been slapped with fine up to ₹3,000.

Some food outlets were also found reusing cooking oil, and a few of them were found selling used oil to other outlets.

