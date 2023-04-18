HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surgery performed on 28-year-old to fix serious ankle injury

April 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors here successfully performed a surgery for osteochondral lesion of the talus on a 28-year-old Kochiite who had suffered serious cartilage injury to the ankle joint following an accident.

The procedure was held at VPS Lakeshore Hospital here in association with Indian Foot & Ankle Society (IFAS) on Saturday. It was led by Dr. Rajesh Simon, senior consultant and foot and ankle surgeon, along with Prof. Niek Van Dijk, former head of the orthopaedic department at the Amsterdam University Hospital and founder of the Orthopaedic Research Centre, Amsterdam.

Dr. Simon, who is the president of IFAS, said in a communication that the procedure was done using a virtually created 3D model of the damaged talus. The 3D model helped identify and define the lesion. The individualised design of the episealer talus implant and epiguide were customised based on data from MRI and CT scan, he said.

The doctors said the precision of the surgical procedure for optimal positioning of the implant was achieved using the epiguide. The part of the episealer, which is made of cobalt-chrome alloy, was countersunk in the bone. The cartilage was covered with a titanium undercoating and a hydroxyapatite outercoating, ensuring a quick and lasting fixation to the bone, they said. The patient, who is pursuing his PhD at IIT, Goa, is recovering, and the doctors hope that he may be able to start walking once his wounds start healing in one-and-a-half months.

Related Topics

hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.