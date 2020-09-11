Surge in infections among migrant community in Kochi a cause for concern

The return of migrant workers in search of livelihood to the district in large numbers has coincided with a perceptible rise in SARS-CoV-2 infections among the community with more than 200 migrants testing positive for the virus since the start of the month.

Of these, 140 were reported in Paipra panchayat alone while Kaloor accounted for 25 cases in a single day. Six cases each were reported from Vadavucode and Nedumbassery as well.

While the 14-day quarantining of migrant workers, before they are being thrust into the workplace, is being done consistently, the same cannot be said about physical distancing during their transportation, especially in private contract carriers.

“While we insist on quarantine facilities by contractors who hire them, there seems to be little insistence on maintaining physical distancing during transportation. So, most times, all 50 seats in our buses are taken,” said Bobby Varghese, who has been operating services, mainly to West Bengal, for transporting migrants.

A senior State-level Labour Department official said that such transportation of migrants by road had not come to their notice while they were religiously tracing and quarantining migrants arriving by trains. Asked whether physical-distancing norms had been done away with regard to the transportation of migrants, he would only say that there was clear norms but dodged whose responsibility it was to enforce those norms.

Practical difficulties

Motor Vehicles Department officials said that keeping track of transportation of migrants by road was fraught with practical difficulties as there was no fixed schedule for their operations. “The easiest way to do that is at check-posts. Though the government is increasingly allowing relaxations, there has been no relaxation with regard to physical-distancing norms in transportation,” said Babu John, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.

District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan said that the absence of physical-distancing during transportation and accommodation could be one of the reasons for the surge in the number of cases among the migrant community. “They might be carrying the infection back from their homes and it is for the Labour Department to keep a tab on their movement and accommodation facilities. We might now have to expand the surveillance to check the possibility of transmission from migrants to local residents as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, a company at Paipra panchayat that accounted for the most number of infected migrant workers there has set up a treatment facility at their own expense. “Most of them are being treated at the facility set up by the company itself while some have been moved into the COVID cell,” said Zeenath Azeez, chairperson, panchayat health standing committee.