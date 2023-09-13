Surge in flow of synthetic drugs to Ernakulam district

September 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has soared to 1,512 cases in the district in the first eight months of the year, going by data collated by the Excise department and Ernakulam Rural police.

While the Excise department registered 622 NDPS cases, the Rural police logged 890 cases during the same period. The statistics confirmed the alarming trend of a surge in the flow of synthetic drugs to the district, especially from destinations such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

MDMA remains the dominant threat among the synthetic drugs with its combined seizure pegged at 1,377 grams. While the Excise department had seized 1,127 grams, in the Rural police limits it was 250 grams. The seizure of hashish oil was the next most recorded at 672 grams followed by heroin at 292 grams and brown sugar at 203 grams.

The smuggling in of ganja also continues unabated. While the Excise department seized 255 kg till August, the Rural police seized 80 kg during the same period.

Ganja candy, which was much in demand at a certain point of time, seems to have fallen out of favour, with the Rural police seizing just 25 grams during the period. A similar decline was witnessed in the seizure of Nitrazepam tablets. Till a few years ago, thousands of Nitrazepam tablets were seized annually, compared to which a negligible 60 grams were seized this year.

The enforcement officials, meanwhile, remain concerned about the fast closing of the gap between Abkari cases and cases registered under NDPS Act unlike in the past when Abkari cases far exceeded NDPS cases. For instance, the Excise department registered 858 Abkari cases till August whereas NDPS cases were not that far behind at 622.

“We are expecting NDPS cases to either match or even surpass Abkari cases in the near future,” said an enforcement official.

Taking serious note of the surge in NDPS cases, the Rural police have started invoking provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the preventive arrest of habitual offenders involved in drug smuggling and peddling.

