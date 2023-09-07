Surge in distress calls received by Maithri

September 07, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

With World Suicide Prevention Day to be observed this Sunday, Maithri, a Kochi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) working towards suicide prevention, has reported a disturbing surge in distress calls of late.

The organisation is the Kochi chapter of Befrienders Worldwide, a global organisation working for suicide prevention. Operating since 1995, Maithri has reportedly helped over one lakh people with suicidal tendencies.

“We now receive on an average 10 distress calls a day, mostly from people in the age group of 27 to 50 years. Relationship issues have emerged as the major reason triggering suicidal thoughts. These vary from issues within the family to those borne out of extramarital relations and angst of spurned love,” said Maithri director Lenitha Joseph.

The increase in calls has gone beyond what the existing 40 volunteers can manage, prompting Maithri to go for a fresh campaign for recruiting at least 10 new volunteers. Plans are also afoot to extend the service at least by an hour from the existing period of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Considering that many of the volunteers are working professionals, extending the time till 8 p.m. is expected to help volunteers after their working hours.

“We keep receiving calls from people who are on the verge of suicide and have even thought through how to go about it. Being trained volunteers, we are able to assess them and try our best to bring them back to life through active listening. A major problem we come across is the stigma associated with mental health. We receive calls from people who need medical help, but never seek it because of that stigma. Societal awareness is key to changing that perception,” said Ms. Joseph.

Suicidal thoughts do not crop up one fine morning. Those prone to it would have talked about it to at least one person who may have failed to read the cue. Anybody can be a good listener without being judgmental. “We never offer solutions to the callers or advise them, but listen to them and help them have clarity of thought, which helps them find solutions on their own in 99% of the cases,” said Ms. Joseph.

Maithri is set to embark on a month-long awareness campaign in association with educational institutions and Kochi Metro Rail Limited about suicide prevention. The campaign will end on October 10, which is observed as World Mental Health Day.

Anyone who has attained the age of 30 years with active listening skills can be a Maithri volunteer. They will be accorded a three-day training by Maithri’s training team. Once inducted as volunteers, they will have to spend at least four hours a week tending to distress calls.

Maithri may be reached at 0484-2540530