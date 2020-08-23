Surge in cases continues; 200 more test positive

More than 180 cases through local transmission; 171 persons recover

Two-hundred persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Sunday. Of them, 14 had come from abroad or other States. The remaining cases are accounted for by local spread.

A communication from the district administration said a total of 171 persons were cured of the infection. Of them, 145 are from the district, four from other districts, and 22 from other States.

A total of 1,112 people came under observation in the district, and 692 people completed their observation period on Sunday. At present, there are 16,132 people under observation. Of them, 13,787 are in their own homes and 197 in COVID-19 care centres.

As many as 117 persons were admitted to hospitals or first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) in the district on Sunday. At the same time, 161 people were discharged from hospitals or FLTCs.

The total number of people under treatment in the district stands at 1,865, even as 1,616 samples were sent for testing on Sunday. The district received 1,592 test results on the day, while the results of 928 samples are yet to be received.

The number of samples collected from government facilities and private hospitals and laboratories totalled 1,823, the communication from the district administration said.