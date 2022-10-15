Surge in alerts received under ‘Yodhav’

Student police cadets participate in an Anti-Narcotic Run organised by the Kerala Police at Kakkanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The public seems to have become more alert to the surging drug menace in the State, with Yodhav, an anti-narcotics initiative of the Kerala Police, registering a considerable spike in the number of alerts from people.

So far, Ernakulam district has received more than 500 alerts from the public compared to nearly 3,500 across the State. In Kochi city alone, 147 alerts have been received till October. In 2021, only 824 alerts were received across the State, out of which 113 were from Kochi.

Under Yodhav, the public can send in alerts about sale, distribution, or even consumption of drugs as images, and video or text messages over WhatsApp (99959-66666). That the details of those sharing alerts are being kept confidential encourages people to be more proactive.

Alerts received under Yodhav are passed on to police officers in charge of the Special Operation Group and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) for action.

“Those sharing information should ensure its accuracy and clarity,” said Abdul Salam, Assistant Commissioner in charge of district-level anti-narcotics wing. The number to reach out to Yodhav is also being popularised among students alongside awareness sessions.

Mr. Salam said the awareness among people about the dangers posed by narcotics was reflected in the surge in information received through Yodhav.

Run against drugs

An anti-narcotic run under Yodhav was held under the joint aegis of the Kerala Police, Infopark Kochi, and the Kerala State Industrial Security Force (SISF) on Saturday.

Around 200 people, including student police cadets, Infopark employees, and SISF officials, participated in the run held on a 3-km stretch between Infopark Kochi Phase 1 and Kakkanad. Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police P.V. Baby flagged off the run.

Actor Aditi Ravi administered the anti-drug pledge to the participants. Around 50 student police cadets of Mar Athanasius High School, Kakkanad, joined the Infopark SISF personnel in the awareness programme.

Thrikkakara municipal councillor Shana Abdu inaugurated the function that was presided over by SISF Commandant K.N. Aravindan. Participants who joined the campaign received certificates.