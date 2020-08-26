Surge continues in Ernakulam as 193 test positive

Forty-one cases in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years

COVID-19 positive cases have continued to hover above the 150-mark in Ernakulam over the last four days.

On Wednesday, 193 persons tested positive. The corresponding figures for August 23, 24, and 25 were 200, 165, and 163 respectively. As many as 41 of the 193 cases on Wednesday were in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years.

Some places that reported cases above 10 included Cheranalloor, Thrikkakara, Fort Kochi, Vengola, and Varappetti, according to the Health Department.

As many as 191 persons tested negative on Wednesday. The number of patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals stands at 1,971. The condition of seven patients being treated at the intensive care unit of the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, continues to be critical. Over 850 persons remain admitted at the 11 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration has asked traders in the Aluva market to comply with the regulations to contain the spread of the disease. All safety protocols should be followed.

Traders at the market urged the District Collector to stretch the daily timings when the market will be allowed to function in view of the possible increase in business ahead of Onam. A decision on their request will be taken after holding consultations with the police and Revenue officials as well as people’s representatives.