Suresh Gopi visits Catholicos at Puthenkurisu

November 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi with Catholicos Baselios Thomas I at Puthenkurisu on Saturday.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi visited the head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India, Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, on Saturday.

Mr. Gopi visited the Catholicos at the Patriarchal Centre, Puthenkurisu, near Kochi. Metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios and bishop Kuriakose Mar Theophilos were with the Catholicos during the visit. The BJP leader did not comment on the dispute between Jacobite and Orthodox groups in the Malankara Church, it is learnt.

Church sources said Mr. Gopi visited the Patriarchal Centre to invite the Catholicos to a conclave of bishops in Delhi, the date of which has not been finalised.

