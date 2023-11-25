HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suresh Gopi visits Catholicos at Puthenkurisu

November 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi with Catholicos Baselios Thomas I at Puthenkurisu on Saturday.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi with Catholicos Baselios Thomas I at Puthenkurisu on Saturday.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi visited the head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India, Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, on Saturday.

Mr. Gopi visited the Catholicos at the Patriarchal Centre, Puthenkurisu, near Kochi. Metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios and bishop Kuriakose Mar Theophilos were with the Catholicos during the visit. The BJP leader did not comment on the dispute between Jacobite and Orthodox groups in the Malankara Church, it is learnt.

Church sources said Mr. Gopi visited the Patriarchal Centre to invite the Catholicos to a conclave of bishops in Delhi, the date of which has not been finalised.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.