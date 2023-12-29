GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suresh Gopi seeks anticipatory bail

The actor was accused of using criminal force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman

December 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Suresh Gopi has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case booked against him for allegedly using criminal force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman.

The Nadakkavu police had booked the case against the actor by invoking Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint from a mediaperson.

Mr. Gopi claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. He said he was earlier arraigned in a tax evasion case under the Motor Vehicles Act and both cases were charged against him to create a political atmosphere against him and to take vengeance for highlighting the plight of the depositors of Karuvannur Cooperative Bank who lost their money in the loan scam.

On January 8

He contended that the allegation that he touched the shoulder of the complainant with a sexual motive and intention was false. He stated that he had fully cooperated with the investigation and had not absconded or kept away from his political, professional, and personal lives. The court, which issued a notice to the State government, will consider the case on January 8.

