Suresh Gopi calls on Prof. Joseph at residence

22 September 2021 21:52 IST

Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi met T. J. Joseph, former Professor of Newman College in Thodupuzha, whose right hand was chopped off by fundamentalists for alleged religious blasphemy, at his residence in Muvattupuzha on Wednesday.

The meeting gained attention amidst rumours that the Bharatiya Janata Party was considering him for appointment as member of the National Commission for Minorities. However, Mr. Joseph clarified that he had not yet received any such offer. “It was a courtesy visit by Mr. Suresh Gopi, who said that he wanted to meet me for long,” he said.

Asked whether he would be open to being considered as member of the commission, Prof. Joseph said that he would consider it if there was an invitation from the people concerned. “Till then, this will remain a a hypothetical query,” he said.

Mr. Joseph was attacked by members of the Popular Front of India when he was returning home from a church with his family members on July 4, 2010. The organisation had alleged that he had ridiculed Prophet Mohammed by including a question in an internal examination.